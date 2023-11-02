Ghanaian lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has gifted the PRESEC Legon team new HP laptops for winning the 2023 NSMQ

He shared lovely pictures of the teenagers posing with the unboxed gifts in a post on his verified X account

Folks, including Ghanaians, have since been posting compliments to praise the kind-hearted gesture

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has gifted the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) winners new HP laptops.

The legislator, a Presbyterian Boys' Senior Secondary School (Presec-Legon) alumnus, celebrated the team from his alma mater with the HP laptops following their eighth victory in NSMQ history on Monday, October 30.

Ablakwa gifts PRESEC boys new HP laptops for winning 2023 NSMQ contest. Picture source: @S_OkudzetoAblak.

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian MP took to X to share beautiful presentation photos, where the boys were captured in photographs.

''The tradition lives on — Odade3 NSMQ winners always receive from me laptops of their preference.

''Despite working in my beloved flooded constituency, I ensured that the very latest four high-performance HP laptops were today duly delivered to our valiant Odade3 back-to-back champions. Our God is Gr8,'' he captioned the pictures.

See the images below:

Online users laud Ablakwa

@muhym52450 stated:

God bless you!

@kingsfarm_gh commented:

God bless your works, Sir.

@MuhaimeenYahaya said:

Honourable. @S_OkudzetoAblak, can you please bless me with a laptop? I need it for my studies. God bless you as you consider my request.

@KobinaAlpha reacted:

Stay strong and blessed.

@mikkibhim indicated:

My brother, you are doing great for the youth and the nation as a whole … it is my prayer that you consider taking the high office of the presidency in the near future. Yahweh, be your strength, Sir.

@tibajonga indicated:

Even the Living God will want to bless someone who will, in turn, touch others with the blessings may God keep on blessing You, Honourable for Ghana!!, This blessing will one day directly connect me!

@AwuahShadrack9 said:

Fav MP. Blessed up.

@Loghods post:

Heart of gold in the demonstration. May God lift you to the next dimension. Keep it up, honourable!

@Korankyekbi commented:

Well done, HONOURABLE.

@toosweet_bae reacted:

God bless u more, Honorable. How I wish I could get one for my bro, who just completed SHS. Hmmm.

Presec Legon wins NSMQ 2023

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec Legon clinched their eighth NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in the highly competitive final held on Monday, October 30, at the National Theatre.

This remarkable victory marked the second back-to-back win for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Achimota School, renowned for its strong NSMQ presence, secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

