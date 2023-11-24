Social media is buzzing following a remark a young man made on the day of his graduation

The university graduate, in a statement, thanked ChatGPT for helping him with his assignments

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the statement made by the young man

A young man who was graduating from the university after years of hard work caused a stir following a statement he made on the day of the ceremony.

A video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the young man in his graduation gown looking visibly excited after bagging a degree.

However, his decision to give a special shoutout on his big day stirred controversy as he thanked Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence tool designed to follow instructions and provide detailed answers promptly.

He confessed that the AI tool was very instrumental in his success as it helped him with his assignments.

The surprising but hilarious video has gathered over two million likes and 7,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

Netizens stunned by the graduate's remark

Netizens who saw the video expressed astonishment over the young man's comments, whereas some also shared their experience when it comes to using ChatGPT.

Arka Gaba stated:

Chat GPT is good but make sure you put it through quill bot

ksa_20210Alorayfij indicated:

I just knew Chat Gpt After I finished my degree.

е replied:

I think I must be the only one who hasn't used chatgpt yet

ayaulym wrote:

even my motivational essay was written by chatgpt

vibez added:

need to tips to help me use chatgpt, I study engineering and need tipss

blahah65 asked:

wouldn't school revoke his certificate saying that

