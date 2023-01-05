The picture of an interracial couple in stunning traditional outfits has sparked a massive stir on social media

The beautiful image, shared on Twitter by @i_wahabs, surfaced with the caption, ''Love or opportunity?''

Scores of netizens have reacted to the photo, with some commenting about the couple's ages as the groom looks older than the bride

A beautiful photo of an interracial couple in stunning traditional ensembles who posed to capture a moment during their wedding has sparked a massive stir.

The White groom sported a colourful Kente cloth while the African bride donned a green outfit merged with Kente. The bride added a simple necklace to her wardrobe choice for the occasion.

Netizen asks a question about the couple's marriage

Reactions as photo of an interracial couple surfaces on social media. Credit: @i_wahabs (Twitter)/Rakop Tanyakam / EyeEm.

Source: Twitter

Scores of social media users have reacted to the photo, with some commenting about the couple's ages as the groom looks older than the bride.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the varied views below:

How netizens reacted to i_wahabs' question

@I_Am_Winter posted:

Love.

Sam_WaYO said:

Both I think, but the groom looks older.

@nuruskyprince1 said:

Opportunity.

@Its_Samsnipe shared:

This one too someone for ask you. Opportunity comes once not twice my brother. She took her chances.

@KojjoMaaye reacted:

Does it even matter? She can take care of her family now if she couldn't at first. She just wants to make sure her kids won't come online to beg for momo. And the oyibo, it's probably cos Africans have the sweetest some of my take.

@KojjoMaaye commented:

I got you, bro. If she is my sis aa, ago make happy.

@AJKing391 posted:

Green card secured.

@ghanabanterboi said:

Do you believe this is love?

@Dzid3fo_Kl3 reacted:

I saw them in Osu this afternoon.

@419Abele reacted:

Love itself is an opportunity.

Source: YEN.com.gh