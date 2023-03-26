A hardworking Ghanaian woman named Shirley Tony Kum has emerged as the Valedictorian of the University of Ghana Business School for 2023

Kum received a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 4.0 and was named the school's Best Graduating Student

Several netizens who commented on social media praised her for her impressive academic success

A driven Ghanaian woman, Shirley Tony Kum, has been adjudged the 2023 Valedictorian of the University of Ghana Business School.

The Yamoransa, Ghana, native earned a Master of Arts in Marketing Strategies with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 4.0, making her the institution's Best Graduating Student for the year.

UG celebrates Shirley Tony Kum

The University of Ghana published her stellar academic and professional accomplishments to honour Kum.

Ghanaian lady is 2023 valedictorian of UG Business School with 4.0 FGPA. Photo credit: @UnivofGh (Twitter)/Shirley Tony Kum.

''Shirley Tony Kum is the valedictorian at this morning's congregation ceremony for graduands from the School of Graduate Studies,'' portions of the Twitter post read.

According to her profile, Kum is an accredited public relations practitioner with experience spanning over 17 years in communication, public relations, and integrated marketing communications in the media, mining, and petroleum sectors.

Her recent academic achievement has garnered uplifting reactions from netizens who showered her with accolades.

Read the post and her profile below:

How netizens reacted to Shirley Tony Kum's achievement

Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana said:

Congratulations, Shirley; you worked harder for this.

@iamjackieJQ commented:

Having sat in a gesture lecture, she delivered to PR students last year, I’m not surprised. Congratulations, ma’am.

@matitydufie posted:

Good job, Shirley.

@Polstrag commented:

Wow! Congratulations.

@appau_donkor posted:

Wow, Congratulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh