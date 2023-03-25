Despite Media journalist Abeiku Santana graduated from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) on March 25, 2023

In a lovely ceremony, the seasoned media personality graduated with a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy

More congratulatory messages continue to flow in for Abeiku Santana after he acquired his third Master's degree

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana born Gilbert Aggrey has bagged his second master's degree from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in Marketing Strategy.

The commencement day was held on the university's campus on March 25, 2023.

Abeiku Santana bags 2nd Master's degree from University of Ghana Business School. Photo Source: @utvghana

Abeiku Santana, who has diverse expertise in media, public relations, and marketing, decided to further his studies in Marketing Strategy at UGBS.

During his studies at the institution, he continued to acquire a deep interest in the hospitality sector and its dynamism.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, his research sought to examine how service quality influences hotel performance, a crucial issue in the hospitality sector.

Also, Abeiku Santana holds a Master’s degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Cape Coast and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from GIMPA.

Below are videos from the graduation ceremony of Abeiku Santana.

Ghanaians congratulate Abeiku Santana on acquiring his 2nd Master's degree

anoziemickey asked:

How many schools Abeiku wan go?

ma_prnc stated:

Congrats Abeiku... I wish to meet you for some marketing skills

seydini advised:

What course is that? Congratulations anyway. It's best to learn it free online and on the job.

maameadwoaserwaa1 said:

Congratulations

villas_boaz commented:

I used to see him coming to lectures so kind

isaac.thompson.756859 said:

Congrats senior

heelstopchic__ said:

That's impressive ❤️congratulations to him

ghana_models_awards_juniors remarked:

The quest for knowledge never ends, and so is the ability to do more

