Forbes Afrique has named three accomplished Ghanaian women among the 2023 50 Most Important Women in Africa list

These women serve as inspiration and role models for young ladies in a variety of industries, including technology, mining, and banking

The names and accomplishments of these women who have made it onto Forbes' esteemed list have been compiled by YEN.com.gh

Three accomplished Ghanaian women have been named among international media brand, Forbes Afrique's 50 Most Important Women in Africa list for 2023.

The company's most recent release honours high-achieving women with economic, political, and cultural clout who impact decisions made throughout the continent and in their countries.

These women also serve as role models and beacons of inspiration for young women in various fields.

Photos of Victoria Kwakwa (L), Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh (M) and Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo (R). Photo credit: @JimohAngela/@VictoriaKwakwa/@georgettebarnesltd (Instagram).

Source: Twitter

The annual list includes three outstanding Ghanaian women who have excelled internationally in the technology, mining, and finance sectors.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the names and accomplishments of these women who made it onto Forbes' prestigious list.

1. Dr Victoria Kwakwa is the vice-president for Eastern and Southern Africa (26 countries) at the World Bank:

Dr Kwakwa is the current regional vice-president for Eastern and Southern Africa (26 countries) at the World Bank, where she is in charge of a sizeable programme involving cutting-edge analytical work, technical assistance, and policy advice in addition to a financing portfolio of over 300 projects totalling more than $50 billion in extensive policy research and advice.

Her principal aims are to provide access to vital infrastructure, boost climate resilience, increase agricultural production and food security, and promote private sector jobs and economic development.

Dr Kwakwa was the vice-president for Corporate Strategic Initiatives before her appointment on July 1, 2022. She also held the position of vice-president for East Asia Pacific. She oversaw the Bank's interactions with 23 clients, ranging from lower middle-income nations to established middle-income nations and countries on the verge of high income.

On International Women's Day on March 8, she urged women to stay connected per the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

''Women of #Africa, it's time to get connected! Women's and girls' access to digital technologies can unlock development & economic transformation across the region. This #IWD2023, please join me to #AccelerateEquality & make #Digital4All a reality,'' said Dr Kwakwa.

2. Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo founded Georgette Barnes Ltd (Jorjet Bans Sirchiado):

Her company is a Ghanaian drilling and mining supply business headquartered in Accra, Ghana. Sakyi-Addo received Invest in Africa's 2018 Female Entrepreneur of the Year award (IIA).

In 2016, Women in Mining, UK, chose her as one of the 100 Global Inspiring Women in Mining.

Sakyi-Addo graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts in French and Linguistics and a graduate certificate in Communications.

She received an honorary DSc from the University of Mines and Technology in 2020.

''President of the Africa Women in #Mining Association, Mrs Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo, has been honoured by the University of Mines and Technology with a Doctor of Science (DSc) Honoris Causa. Congratulations, Ma'am,'' @GChamberofMines tweeted about Sakyi-Addo's achievement.

3. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is an accomplished businesswoman:

The Ghanaian woman leader and businesswoman spent a decade working for global and African blue-chip firms like UBS Investment Bank, ABN AMRO, GT Bank, UBA and IBM.

Kyerematen-Jimoh worked for IBM for eleven years as the Regional Director for North East and West Africa, where she was in charge of 35 nations. She gained notoriety for expanding IBM's clientele in Africa.

She presently serves as Microsoft's strategic partnership lead for Africa. Kyerematen-Jimoh currently resides in Casablanca, Morocco, after living and working in numerous locations, including New York, London, Brussels, Lagos and Nairobi.

''I am excited to join @Microsoft as the Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa at the newly formed Africa Transformation Office (ATO). In this role, my team and I will focus on strategic partnerships with governments, telcos, multinationals, etc., across the African continent,'' she announced her elevation in a Twitter post in 2022.

In addition to her professional achievements, Kyerematen-Jimoh is a charitable individual who adopted the town of Siti in the Eastern Region and gave them access to clean water and solar power. Kyerematen-Jimoh is an alumna of Harvard Business School.

Ghana is proud of these women who are making waves on a prominent list, primarily because young women have found enormous inspiration in their accomplishments, which serve as a constant reminder to them that anything is doable with some efforts and tenacity.

