A PRESEC-Legon alumnus has been named the valedictorian of his graduating class at the University of Ghana

Jacklord Agyabeng Amponsah achieved a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.93 to emerge top of his class

His academic milestones, shared on the university's Twitter account, garnered praise reactions from online users

A former Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) student, Jacklord Agyabeng Amponsah, has been named the valedictorian of his graduating class at the University of Ghana.

The Bachelor of Science in Administration student (Accounting Option) graduated top of his class with a Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 3.93.

Amponsah excelled in high school

The prodigy has always been a brilliant student. He excelled at his alma mater before enrolling at the University of Ghana.

Former PRESEC-Legon student graduates as valedictorian of his class at University of Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

Amponsah was named the Best Accounting student in forms one and two and the Best Economic Student in form two at PRESEC-Legon, where he studied Business.

The University of Ghana said he passed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours, earning him admittance.

Amponsah's recent elevation to valedictorian status garnered reactions from netizens on social media.

See the post below:

Netizens praise Amponsah

Source: YEN.com.gh