Prince Acquaye, who had nearly given up on his dream of becoming a lawyer, regained it following an internship with a law company

He graduated from law school after years of hard work in the legal field to achieve his boyhood ambition

After earning a degree from Ashesi University and a certificate in Law from the Ghana Law School, he started Corporate and Allied Attorneys

Ashesi University alumnus, Prince Acquaye, established a law firm called Corporate and Allied Attorneys after he graduated from the prestigious Ghana-based school.

He achieved this after he took steps to realise his childhood ambition of becoming a lawyer.

Acquaye had abandoned the dream of becoming a lawyer when he first enrolled at the university to pursue the Management Information Systems programme.

Prince Acquaye's early journey to becoming a lawyer

But in his second year, he discovered ENS Africa's Ghana Office, which was still known as Oxford and Beaumont Solicitors, courtesy of another Ashesi student who had worked as an intern there.

Acquaye also applied for an internship with the company and was accepted as a non-legal intern in his third year at Ashesi. The encounter rekindled his desire to pursue a legal career.

He worked in ENS Africa for almost eight years after receiving his degree from Ashesi. He began as a paralegal and eventually advanced to the position of International Associate after receiving certificates as a Barrister-at-Law from the Nigeria School of Law and a qualified certificate in Law from the Ghana Law School.

"My years as a paralegal were exciting, challenging, and fun," says Prince, according to ashesi.edu.gh.

Acquaye has established expertise in corporate law, intellectual property, immigration, general corporate law, and mergers and acquisitions as a global attorney.

Many companies, including Google, the International Financial Corporation (IFC), the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited, Emirates Airlines, Mastercard, and Zen Petroleum, were among the many clients he worked with.

Prince Acquaye works as managing partner at his law firm

In 2022, he founded his law firm, Corporate and Allied Attorneys, where he currently holds the position of managing partner.

''For any young person who wants to become a lawyer or a professional in any field, go forward with that dream,'' says Acquaye.

Acquaye aspires to create a law company that is well-known throughout Africa and serves as an example to many others.

