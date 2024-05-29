A young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from Oxford University in the UK shared her story to inspire people

Ewuradjoa Sharon, as she is known on her TikTok page, in a video, took her followers on the journey to acquiring her master's degree

Many of the people who followed the story on her page were inspired and motivated

A Ghanaian lady has shared her journey and struggles with schooling at one of the world's leading institutions of higher learning in the United Kingdom (UK).

The young lady, identified as Ewuradjoa Sharon on TikTok, chronicled a series of events and challenges that culminated in her graduation from Oxford University, where she obtained a master's degree.

Ewuradjoa Sharon, Oxford graduate Photo credit: ewuradjoa_sharon

Ewuradjoa Sharon, in a video, said after enrolling at Oxford University in 2016 she got depressed because her grades were not matching the efforts she was putting into her studies.

Aside from the depression that she was dealing with, she said she also started gaining weight, which made her uncomfortable.

However, with the help of God, Ewuradjoa Sharon said she overcame her challenges and graduated from Oxford University with her second degree.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Ewuradjoa Sharon took her online community through the journey of her academic achievement at the highly reputable Oxford University.

Each picture she rolled in the video had a story behind it, from when she left her parents' house in Tema Community 5, to her apartment in Oxford and the many hurdles she crossed during the course of her studies abroad.

Ewuradjoa Sharon also shared images of some non-academic activities she got involved in, from chilling with friends and family to attending church services and events.

"Sharing my journey to my master's degree at Oxford University. Hope to encourage you wherever you are in your academic journey. Sending love and light," she said in the caption of the video.

Ghanaians congratulate her on her success

Ghanaians who came across the video on TikTok congratulated Ewuradjoa Sharon on her academic success.

The video she posted on her account @ewuradjoa_sharon reached over 9k people online, earning 8.2k likes and 602 comments in over 48 hours, as of the time of drafting this report.

Some comments are compiled below.

UnusualBLACKPOLISH commented:

"Another day to congratulate a stranger.I am proud of u."

Ewuradjoa Sharon replied:

"Thank you sis. In heaven it won’t matter, we are family."

Riri's-Wigs also commented:

"You girls are making us proud, you have no idea how much of an inspiration you are to some of us. I love seeing women win. Congratulations hunny."

