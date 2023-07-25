A video of a senior student in Adisadel College beating a junior has gone viral and social media and got people talking

The school authorities have taken some actions as they investigate the matter to know what happened

Some authorities have been relieved of their duties, while the senior student involved has reportedly been suspended

The authorities of Adisadel College have suspended the Housemaster of Quaque House, Ekow Holman, with immediate effect.

A letter signed by the Headmaster, Samuel Kofi Agudogo, said his suspension would allow for a thorough investigation into the assault incident recorded in the school.

The letter said that Ekow Holman failed to deliver as expected of him as a housemaster on the assault incident.

Samuel Kofi Agudogo added that the housemaster may be reinstated based on the outcome of the investigation.

Adisadel student assaults junior

A video on social media shows a senior student brutally assaulting a junior for an unknown reason.

According to reports, the incident occurred in one of the Quaque House dorms at the school, where the senior student punched the junior student severely.

Ghanaians express anger over video

The video has sparked outrage and concern among the public and education authorities. Several people called for the arrest of the senior student and legal action against him.

GES reacts

However, the school allegedly suspended the culprit after the video started making the rounds on social media.

Ghana Education Service (GES) has applauded the school for suspending the abuser pending further investigation.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations at the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said they had directed the Central Regional Directorate to liaise with the school authorities and the appropriate law enforcement agency to investigate the matter.

She added that they expect them to take the needed action after the investigation, as this is a serious matter that must not be allowed to slide.

Cassandra said GES is committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.

