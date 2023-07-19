A young boy has thrilled people on social media with his top-notch dance moves in an exciting video online

He delivered impressive dance motions like a professional dancer in the footage that got many raving over him

The clip, posted to Instagram by Afrodance.intl, has received more than 94,000 times and several comments

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young boy has thrilled people on social media with his professional dance moves after his enthralling video with many views emerged on social media.

His incredible dance moves have been viewed more than 94,000 times as he busted moves while being recorded on camera.

Talented boy with super moves. Photo credit: afrodance.intl.

Source: Instagram

The child delivers a series of moves

In the footage, the energic youngster performs a series of moves like a professional dancer. The clip of the boy, posted to Instagram by Afrodance.intl, has gathered comments from viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Dance like no one's is watching," the caption accompanying the exciting footage read.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the talented boy

The viral moment of the child's incredible performance had netizens lavishing him with compliments.

Thoe_miss_lvr mentioned:

I swear this guy has lived before.

Joe_ibeh said:

The big man....is in full control. Show stopper and a star boy.

Kingslyon stated:

That boy fit slap you if you call am boy.

Jellik1 said:

When the Jacket gets dropped, you know it's about to go down.

Theebombshell69 posted:

I love his little footwork before the dance.

Mercedcandida mentioned:

OMG, what a dance.

Micah_xy said:

Me on my wedding day. My bride, go collect.

Baeby_blaezy posted:

This gives me life after a long sorrowful day.

Lexiipeche said:

God isn't even factory resetting them anymore.

Grizzsmith5544 commented:

Omg, adorable.

Gcultureking commented:

African boss baby.

Potierpatrick posted:

Go, Edgar you look sharp .

Uduak_may said:

How? He's an ancestor .

Roseyessence posted:

Of Aki and Paw Paw variety.

Bettah.life said:

We have watched this 20 times.

Ojulewastudio reacted:

That moment that he dropped his Jacket...I knew it was going to be LIT.

Mcfr_max said:

Na papa be this abeg.

Tim_newman stated:

He's dancing like everybody's watching.

Sweet_david0 mentioned:

Me when I was a kid.

Shikinaboi said:

Haaaaaa. Full a grown old man in baby form.

Akufo-Addo's lookalike

In a previous story, a video of an elderly man dominating the dance floor with a bride at a lavish wedding reception garnered many views and reactions from social media users.

The 23-second footage shows the bubbly man sporting a modern outfit and sleek pair of shoes.

The bride, who dressed for the occasion, adorned a white gown with accessories matching the gown's colour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh