Keta Senior High School emerged victorious in the quarter-final of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, defeating Tamale Senior High School and St Augustine's College

Despite trailing in the first round, Ketasco took the lead in the second round and maintained it till the end, securing their spot in the semi-finals with 44 points

Tamale SHS and Augasco scored 35 and 32 points, respectively, highlighting the intense competition in the event

Tamale SHS led in the first round with 20 points, closely followed by Keta with 19 points and Augasco with 18 points.

However, Ketasco's remarkable performance in the second round propelled them to the top, a position they maintained until the end of the contest.

With 35 points, Tamale SHS displayed a strong effort, while Augasco secured 32 points. Ketasco's triumph not only demonstrates their academic prowess but also highlights the unpredictable nature of the competition.

Their victory has earned them a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals, showcasing their expertise and determination in the NSMQ arena.

St Louis SHS Girls Beat Adisco

St Louis Senior High School defeated former champion Adisadel College with a remarkable score of 53-19 in the one-eighth contest.

The unexpected victory left spectators and social media abuzz, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition and showcasing

St Louis Senior High School's academic prowess Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, adding to the intense competition.

Wesley Girls beats St Peters

Meanwhile, Wesley Girls High School was victorious over St Peters Boys and Louis Rutten SHS at the preliminary stage.

The team from Wesley Girls won by 52 points, while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points.

