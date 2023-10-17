A video of how a Prempeh College supporter reacted regarding the performance of his school in the quarter-finals of NSMQ has gone viral

The young man was taken aback after the interviewer asked him to speak English

The young man, however, did not disgrace himself and the school as he spoke fluent English

The joy of a Prempeh College supporter as he watched his school put up a stellar performance in the quarter-final clash of the National Science and Maths Quiz was almost cut short due to a request made by a journalist.

It happened when the man was sharing his views in Twi mid-way through the quarter-final contest between Prempeh College, Mawuli SHS and Abeitifi Presby SHS.

Prempeh College supporter told to speak English during interview Photo credit:@joynewsontv/TikTok

Source: UGC

As he spoke with optimism, the journalist who was asking him the questions suddenly requested that the interview should be conducted in English.

Looking visibly stunned, the young man, who was taken aback by the request, responded by saying, "Ei madam wei"

He, however, did not disgrace Prempeh College as he continued expressing his views, this time in the English Language.

Speaking fluently, the young man said that the quarter-final was simply a rehearsal for the school as it gears up to face Opoku Ware and Pope John SHS in the semis final stage.

Prempeh College will be hoping to advance to the finals of the competition for the second time in a row.

At the time of writing the report, the TikTok video had gathered over 600 likes and 2,000 views.

Watch the video below

Keta SHTS get top scorer award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Keta Senior High School (Keta SHTS) emerged as the top scorers of the day in the ongoing NSMQ, securing a decisive victory with 70 points against Koforidua Sec Tech and St. John's Grammar School.

Their remarkable performance outshone strong contenders like Mfantsipim, GSTS, Presec Legon and Accra Academy, among other victorious teams.

For their outstanding achievement, Keta SHTS received a prize of GH¢2,000 as a reward for their performance.

Many people took to social media to commend the contestants of Keta SHTS for making the school proud.

