Wesley Girls High School in the Central Region has won the preliminary competition for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

The school got 52 points while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points

Netizens have been commenting and applauding Wesley Girls for winning while teasing St Peters for placing second

Wesley Girls' High School in Central Region has emerged as the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz preliminary contest winner.

The ladies representing their school emerged victors over their closest contenders, St Peters SHS and Louis Rutten SHS.

The preliminary stage is where schools compete against each other to book a slot in the 1/8th stage of the contest.

A collage of happy Wesley Girls students and a disappointed St Peters student Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Results of the contest

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls' High School garnered 57 points against 37 points earned by St Peters SHS and 19 points by Louis Rutten SHS.

Portions of the post shared by @NSMQGhana on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, October 9, said:

“Congratulations to the GeyHey girls, an imposing score. Well done.”

See the position below:

@sergio_de_ennin said:

Dem cook Persco

@TheMagnate5 wrote:

All of a sudden, Persco is saying, “Persco fell off”. Do you think Wesley Girls is a small school? Shotop over there #NSMQ2023

@esi_pe said:

Arghh, “The Egyptians you see today, you’d see no more” saa nkrofuor nu Ahh St Peter’s paa I’m proud of my girls

@IK_Sedem wrote:

All jokes aside, we really press gey hey demma neck keep They are certainly going to make a meal and a half out of this

@fuji_nero wondered:

What’s happening with Persco these days. No wonder they couldn’t even win the regionals

@PrinceEdwardOw1 said:

Persco is finished

Pope John SHS triumphs over St Peter's SHS to win NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary previously won the Eastern Regional Championship of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

On Saturday, July 15, the school's squad defeated Abuakwa State College and St. Peter's Boys Senior High School with 32 points in the final regional contest.

The @NSMQGhana tweeted each competing school's outstanding outcomes at the Eastern Regional Championship.

For the first time in NSMQ history, Pope John SHS triumphed in the area.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh