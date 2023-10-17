Very soon, the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz will reach the semi-final, and YEN.com.gh has collated the list of the schools that have made it to that stage so far

Prempeh College, Pope John Minor Seminary SHS, and Opoku Ware have advanced to the semi-finals after defeating their opponents with impressive scores

Another semi-final contest will feature a showdown between Wesley Girls' High School, Achimota School, and St. Louis SHS, while three more exciting quarter-final clashes are yet to be concluded

The ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz is progressing steadily as the competition nears the semi-final stage, where winners from separate quarter-final contests will challenge each other.

As of publishing, six Senior High Schools have advanced to the semi-finals. Prempeh College, Pope John Minor Seminary SHS, and Opoku Ware emerged victorious in their quarter-final matches.

Prempeh College demonstrated its dominance with a substantial 34-point lead, securing 57 points against Mawuli School's 33 points and Abetifi's 30 points. Pope John's SHS exhibited their expertise, garnering 48 points to defeat St. James Seminary SHS and Presby SHTS, Aburi.

Opoku Ware School secured their spot in the semis with 45 points, narrowly surpassing Osei Tutu SHS (43 points) and St. John's School (18 points) in a closely contested match.

The semi-finals will witness a face-off between Wesley Girls' High School, Achimota School, and St. Louis SHS on October 19, 2023, after their successful qualifications.

Meanwhile, three more quarter-final matches are yet to conclude, promising exciting clashes between Tamale SHS, St. Augustine's College, Keta SHTS, Kumasi Sec. Tech School, Yilo Krobo SHS, Mfantsipim School, Ghana Sec. Tech. School, Accra Academy, and defending champions Presbyterian Boys SHS.

This year's NSMQ, marking its 30th Anniversary, spans KNUST in Kumasi and the National Theatre in Accra, showcasing a historic event in the competition's legacy.

St Louis SHS Girls Beat Adisco With 53 Points To 19, Abuakwa State College Places 2nd

St Louis Senior High School defeated former champion Adisadel College with a remarkable score of 53-19 in the one-eighth contest.

The unexpected victory left spectators and social media abuzz, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition and showcasing St Louis Senior High School's academic prowess.

Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, adding to the intense competition.

Wesley Girls beats St Peters

Meanwhile, Wesley Girls High School was victorious over St Peters Boys and Louis Rutten SHS at the preliminary stage.

The team from Wesley Girls won by 52 points, while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points.

