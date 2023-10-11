In a surprising upset at the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), St Louis Senior High School, an all-girls school from the Ashanti Region, defeated former champions Adisadel College

In a remarkable turn of events at the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), St Louis Senior High School, a girls' institution hailing from the Ashanti Region, secured a resounding victory as they defeated Adisadel College, a former champion and finalist, with a commanding score of 53 points to 19 points in a thrilling one-eighth contest.

The unexpected outcome left spectators and social media buzzing with excitement. Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, further adding to the intense competition.

The stunning victory by St Louis Senior High School has not only showcased their academic prowess but also served as a testament to the ever-unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition.

St Louis Girls beat Adisco by 53 points to 19 at NSMQ Photo credit: NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

How social media is reacting to St Louis SHS' victory over Adisadel College at NSMQ

Check out some of the reactions that have trailed the huge upside below.

@abena_mooley said:

Adisco only wins when it comes to releasing smoke in the air . descendants of bob Marley

@UTDKobi indicated:

Go school go school man no listen now those who attended SHS are talking about Adisco, St Louis and NSMQ, I’m here trying hard to focus on only Manchester United and other matters

@__Sharyf mentioned:

Adisco has disgraced central region, Augusco is coming to save central region

@proff_fcb added:

The girls schools are really lashing the boys schools this year. Kumasi Wesley girls face Presec legon #NSMQ2023

See the post below:

Managing Director of Primetime Limited sparks controversy with her support for female NSMQ team

Meanwhile, a video showcasing the Managing Director of Primetime Limited expressing her endorsement of a female school's victory in this year's NSMQ has triggered discussions and debates.

She conveyed her concern about the generally disappointing performance of female schools in the competition, a sentiment that resonated with many.

However, the video also drew opposing reactions from individuals who disagreed with her viewpoint.

Achimota School secures spot in NSMQ 2023 semi-finals with victory over Holy Child and Assin State College

In another report, Achimota School has successfully clinched a spot in the upcoming stage of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz, outperforming both Holy Child School and Assin State College.

The school's triumph in the competition's quarterfinals has garnered praise and congratulations from numerous individuals on social media platforms.

Achimota's progress to the semi-finals marks a significant achievement in their NSMQ journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh