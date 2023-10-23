Opoku Ware School students welcomed their NSMQ contestants and supporters with enthusiastic cheers and celebrations upon their return to campus after reaching the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz finals

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as students erupted in cheers, and even the bus driver joined in by honking the horn

Opoku Ware School won the contest with 38 points in the semi-finals over Pope John SHS and Prempeh College

In a spirited show of support, Opoku Ware School students welcomed their classmates and supporters with exuberant cheers and jubilation as they returned to campus after securing a place in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finals.

The excitement was palpable as the school bus carrying the cheering squad pulled into the campus.

The students, already brimming with anticipation, erupted into cheers, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

A joyful atmosphere on the Opoku Ware School campus as students welcome the NSMQ 2023 contestants Photo credit: @Sir_PeTa_Official Source: TikTok

In a video on TikTok, the joyful atmosphere continued as the bus driver honked the horn, adding to the celebratory mood.

In a display of unity and camaraderie, the students guided the driver to drop their peers at the foyer, ensuring they were welcomed with even more jubilation.

Opoku Ware School's victory was hard-fought, with the team earning 38 points in the semi-finals, triumphing over strong competitors Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary and Prempeh College, scoring 36 points each.

The victory not only signifies the school's academic prowess but also showcases its students' unwavering support and enthusiasm. As Opoku Ware School prepares for the NSMQ finals, the vibrant display of school spirit is a testament to the dedication and unity of the entire school community.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media. Read them below:

@Boamah said:

I miss this place especially the coke stand

@MABEL wrote:

my dream school but i was a girl so to experience it ...i will go to vacation classess there

@This world said:

my school

@Juliet Ababio636 wrote:

congratulations

@Sammy-Darlington said:

Woow very beautiful

@Gabby 1 wrote:

The only school in Ghana

@Affable said:

awwn my boys

@Heebat luv❤️ said:

But boys school is sweet oo

@lilMick wrote:

My dream school for now

@Jxt Rev said:

I saw someone holding his spoon

@delvin dueces wrote:

You will come meet Us wai

Stephen Apemah-Baah: Form 1 Boy Who Received A Presidential Award Leads OWASS To NSMQ Final

Opoku Ware School's victory in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz semi-finals sparked a trend on X.

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, a remarkable first-year student, was praised for his outstanding performance, having previously led his basic school, Good Shepherd JHS, to multiple victories in science and math competitions.

Opoku Ware School's past and present students anticipate a stellar performance from Stephen and his team in the upcoming final.

Source: YEN.com.gh