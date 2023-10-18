Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) obtained 63 points to earn a place in the semifinals of the 2023 NSMQ

They defeated contests from Accra Academy and GSTS during their NSMQ competition to book their place

The NSMQ posted the scores from the contests on X, which received diverse reactions from online users

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) narrowly defeated Accra Academy to book a place in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semifinals.

They obtained 63 points against Accra Academy's 58 points in the contest on Tuesday, October 17. Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) came third with 31 points.

PRESEC-Legon defeats Accra Academy to enter 2023 NSMQ semi-finals. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

The semifinals promise thrilling contests as Wesley Girls' High School, Achimota School, and St Louis SHS have already secured their positions. The schools will compete in the semifinals in competitions on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Also, Prempeh College, Pope John Senior High School Minor Seminary and Opoku Ware, who won their respective quarter-final matches, will compete against one another in the semifinals. Presec-Legon, Ketasco, and Mfantsipim School will square off in the third semifinal.

The 30th Anniversary edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) kicked off on October 6, 2023. The NSMQ this year is breaking new ground by taking place simultaneously at both KNUST in Kumasi and the National Theatre in Accra.

The National Championship spans two locations for the first time, with the first four preliminary stages taking place at KNUST in Kumasi and finishing in the grand finale at the National Theatre in Accra.

See the results below:

Ghanaians react to PRESEC-Legon's win

Many shared diverse reactions, with many praising the winning school.

@Samantha_Arhin commented:

Presec's last stop is the semifinals. Mark my words.

@_listowelx stated:

Accra Aca 58 points wey you no qualify dier you force.

@_DrNewton indicated:

Academy did well.

@n_mandela1 posted:

Presec no good tsww.

@alaska_gh indicated:

Presec be too good.

@Lasmipoah indicated:

God lifted them.

@Iamwizzy_1 posted:

Accra Aca did well. Title holders are always difficult to beat. Come harder next time.

@NanaDarko said:

This was a contest I would want to watch again. Very good one.

