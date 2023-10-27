The NSMQ coordinator for Presec has been celebrated for the tremendous impact he has made after joining the school in 2019

Since he joined, Presec has advanced to the finals of the NSMQ competition for five consecutive times

Old students of the school have celebrated Dzidefo Afram for making Presec a powerhouse in the competition

An old student of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec), Isaac Boakye Nyamekye, has taken to social media to celebrate the NSMQ coordinator for the school, Dzidefo Afram.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Isaac took to Facebook to reveal that Mr Afram was the NSMQ coordinator for West Africa Senior High School when the school made a maiden appearance in the NSMQ final in 2018.

He added that since Mr Affram joined Presec in 2019, the school has appeared in four consecutive finals of the NSMQ, with a fifth set to take place on Monday, October 30.

He shared a photo of Mr Afram accompanied with the caption:

"Did a back to back.. Led WASS to the 2018 final.Led Presec to 5 finals since then."

Presec hopes to win an eighth NSMQ trophy when they come up against Opoku Ware School and Achimota School.

Presec old boys commend him

Old students of Presec who saw the post commended Mr Dzidefo Afram for his role in making the school a powerhouse in the NSMQ competition.

Yaw Ampim-Darko Opare-Addo commented:

Yaw Ampim-Darko Opare-Addo t Presec leading the NSMQ Team way before he left to WASS. Returned and just came to continue his duties.

Emmanuel Zoe Agbesi stated:

Champion and Legendary, Mr Afram. Ayekoo

Akey Ernest replied:

Mr. Afram is a Gift to the Odade3 fraternity

Cephas Oguah added:

He taught me physics from 2007 to 2011. I'm sure most of our class students had A in physics because of him. He really prepared us well, very selfless man Dzidefo Afram. No wonder WASS excelled in NSMQ during his short stint there. I'm glad he came back

Kobby Annor commented:

Mr personal person Mr. Afram

Presec team flown to Accra by an old boy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Presec team was flown to Accra for the 2023 NSMQ final on an Africa World Airlines flight piloted by old boys of the school.

The two old boys piloting the plane from Kumasi were spotlighted by the Ɔdadeɛ-Presec Alumni on Twitter.

The pilot was Michael Larbi of the 2003 year group, and his co-pilot was Samuel Appiah of the 2007 year group.

