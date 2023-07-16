Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary has won the 2023 NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship title

The school defeated Abuakwa State College and St. Peter's SHS to win the regional contest on Saturday, July 15

Following the victory, fans have been posting compliments to celebrate the winning team on Twitter

Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary has won the Eastern Regional Championship of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The team representing the school amassed 32 points to defeat Abuakwa State College and St. Peter's Boys Senior High School in the final regional competition on Saturday, July 15.

Pope John SHS wins 2023 NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Pope John SHS makes history

The @NSMQGhana posted the impressive results each participating school earned in the Eastern Regional Championship on Twitter. Pope John SHS won in the region for the first time in NSMQ history.

''End of Contest; Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary: 34 pts. Abuakwa State College: 32 pts. St. Peter's SHS: 17pts POJOSS have done it! Fair play to ABUSCO for an exciting contest," the @NSMQGhana posted along with images of the winning team.

See the post below:

People share diverse views

Many posted compliments to celebrate Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary.

@AccraAchimota asked:

Na St. Peters dem bi useless like that?

@Nanaatm12 commented:

Well done, Pojoss. Let's go for the national trophy. VELA DAMUS.

@sergio_de_ennin said:

Persco really disgrace we.

@nanayawdb commented:

Congratulations, boys.

@Bennett_Nkay said:

I don't want to say anything.

@AduApeadu observed:

First frame; that PJ boy for my right dey look like somebody he come to the contest previous years cos ein face dey look familiar.

@QwaquQwaqu posted:

Peters is becoming that poor.

@aob_shan commented:

Herh Perscoanimguasefo).

Source: YEN.com.gh