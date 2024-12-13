A teacher in the Asuoso Senior High School at Offinso was stabbed in the eye by a student

A teacher in the Asuoso Senior High School at Offinso in the Ashanti Region was stabbed in the eye by a student.

The teacher, Ishmael Famous, was stabbed after he queried the loitering student.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers is demanding justice for the Asuoso Senior High School who was stabbed. Source: Joyce Ayensuah Ghansah

Adom News reported that Famous has lost his eye in the incident which occurred on November 8.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers is demanding justice for the teacher following the incident.

“The law demands that if somebody is working in his line of duty, and something happens to him, the law provides that he should be compensated,” the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Thomas Musah, told the Daily Graphic.

Images of the teacher have been shared on social media.

