A video of the Achimota NSMQ contestants revealing schools they would have attended in place of their current school has gone viral

Two of the three contestants named Presec and OWASS as schools they would have attended

Many people who saw the video said the duo would not have made the NSMQ team for those schools

Two contestants representing Achimota School in this year's National Science and Maths Quiz have admitted that the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School and Opoku Ware School were schools they would have attended in place of their current school.

The disclosure was made when all three contestants representing Achimota School spoke in an interview, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of NSMQGhana.

Achimota NSMQ stars name other schools they would have attended Photo credit:@National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook @NSMQGhana/X

The star of the team, Alabe Walter Abiwu, in an answer to which school he would have attended besides Achimota School, named Presec, whereas Kenneth Owoahen Agyeman also mentioned OWASS.

For his part, Kenneth Bakita Egbadzo said St. Peter's Senior High School was the school he would also have attended.

Achimota School will be hoping to defeat Presec and OWASS in the upcoming final on Monday, October 30, in order to win their third NSMQ trophy.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 80,000 views and 30 comments.

Ghanaians react to the disclosure

Many people who saw the video reacted to the revelation made by the contestants regarding the schools they attended besides Achimiota School.

@jamesboat02 stated:

I think he was trying to say he wanted Presec but had to settle for Achimota

@Wei_Kwasiaaato wrote:

PRESEC no go take am mpo

@keghnenmanasseh commented:

That is great

@aframzi005 replied:

He wouldn’t be part of the quiz boys if he had attended Presec tho

@kekelitus

So why can't Presecans just take it as a compliment. Der norr trolling and degrading comments. You people are you normal?!!!

