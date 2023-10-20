On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, fans of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) will be treated to a thrilling grand finale

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), Opoku Ware School and Achimota School will face off for the ultimate prize at the National Theatre

The NSMQ featured the schools in a post on X, which drew massive reactions as many threw their weight behind their favourite school

The three schools won their semifinal contests against their opponents, with Presbyterian Boys obtaining 44 points to defeat Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

Achimota School displayed exceptional prowess in an intense battle, securing one of three available slots in the highly anticipated final. They clinched victory over formidable opponents with 41 points against Wesley Girls' High School (31 points) and St. Louis SHS (26 points).

Opoku Ware School obtained 38 points against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

Seven-time champions Presbyterian Boys SHS, two-time titleholders Achimota School, and the equally illustrious two-time champions Opoku Ware will face off in a fierce contest of wits for the 2023 trophy and ultimate prize at the National Theatre in Accra.

Folks await in anticipation for the grand finale

Fans and young students show support for their favourite school

@AlfredDarius1 indicated:

OWASS IS WINNING.

@NUGS_National indicated:

May the best school win.

@pedroalsina_one commented:

I got that the best student from OWASS is a first-year student. That makes me fear for them a bit, but it could be anything. Presec is always favourite in final though.

@TrustGod80 said:

Motown heat.

@SamuelNinson9 posted:

Finals for the SANTAMERICA boys! We're winning this year's edition. All hail Opoku Ware School! Akatakyie forever!

@KobbySarkces posted:

After Messi wins his 8th balon dor on the 30th, PRESEC will also win theirs on 31st God is gr8t ampaa.

@SamuelNinson9 said:

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

