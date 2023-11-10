Video of how Agyemang Badu's lavish traditional wedding ceremony has left many people in awe

The former Ghana Black Stars player prayed to God to bless his marriage with twin kids

He revealed that he wanted his twin kids to play for Ghana's senior national teams

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has prayed to God to bless his marriage with twin kids.

The 32-year-old made the request to God as he tied the knot with his pretty bride, Regitta Arthur, during the colourful traditional wedding ceremony.

Agyemang Badu prays for twins Photo credit: GH ONE TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the Instagram page of GH Kwaku, captured the adorable moment the player put the ring on his wife's finger, where he revealed that it was his prayer to be a father of twin kids.

He added that his wish was for the twins to be a boy and a girl so they could represent the Ghana Black Stars and the Black Queens.

The comments by the former Udinese player elicited a spontaneous reaction from the wedding guests, most of whom laughed.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Agyeman Badu

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Agyemang Badu and wished him a marriage of bliss.

goldenblac stated:

The wife has a little bit of resemblance to Wendy Shay .Congratulations Mr & Mrs

degreenewton indicated:

Traditional marriage is the best marriage ever

missy_lissa08 commented:

Awwwwwn I love love.. may God bless this union

animorebabe commented:

Wow congratulations Mr &Badu.

Fleet of cars that pulled up at Agyemang Badu's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the traditional wedding of Agyemang Badu captivated many with its opulence and grandeur.

The highlight of the event was the fleet of luxury cars that graced the occasion, turning heads and sparking conversations about the lavish display of wealth.

A video shared by blogger GH Kwaku captured the moment the footballer and his friends were spotted flaunting their affluence as the wedding convoy paraded through the streets.

The convoy boasted an impressive lineup of high-end, expensive car brands, leaving onlookers in awe of the sheer extravagance on display.

