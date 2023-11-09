Ghanaian international football player Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu is officially the latest celebrity groom in town

The former Black Stars player married a fair-skinned Ghanaian entrepreneur in a luxurious ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple on their happy marriage after top bloggers shared the wedding videos online

Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu and his beautiful partner Regitta Arthur have tied the knot in a lovely star-studded ceremony.

Agyeman-Badu and Regitta Arthur look classy in kente gown. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Ghanaian celebrities and footballers, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, graced the lavish event in stylish outfits.

The 32-year-old professional footballer looked ethereal in kente wrap styled with expensive gold accessories as he arrived at the bride's house in custom-made native sandals.

Watch the video below;

Agyeman-Badu's wife looks flamboyant in a sleeveless kente gown

Ghanaian bride Regitta Arthur looked exquisite in a glittering kente gown as she married wealthy football player Agyeman-Badu.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian couple Agyeman-Badu and Regitta look elegant in classy outfits

Celebrity couple Agyeman-Badu and his wife Regitta looked stunning together in elegant outfits as they posed for their pre-wedding photos.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on former Black Stars player Agyeman-Badu's wife's stunning kente gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

spark__fabrics stated:

Awww this is very beautiful to watch

naatorshie100 stated:

Happy bride, happy life

elorm_online stated:

Let the blest breathe

rockangel362 stated:

Her dance skills

