Agyeman-Badu's Wedding: Ghanaian Bride Regitta Rocks Corseted Tulle Kente Gown And Coloured Hair
- Ghanaian international football player Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu is officially the latest celebrity groom in town
- The former Black Stars player married a fair-skinned Ghanaian entrepreneur in a luxurious ceremony
- Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple on their happy marriage after top bloggers shared the wedding videos online
Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu and his beautiful partner Regitta Arthur have tied the knot in a lovely star-studded ceremony.
Ghanaian celebrities and footballers, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, graced the lavish event in stylish outfits.
The 32-year-old professional footballer looked ethereal in kente wrap styled with expensive gold accessories as he arrived at the bride's house in custom-made native sandals.
Agyeman-Badu's wife looks flamboyant in a sleeveless kente gown
Ghanaian bride Regitta Arthur looked exquisite in a glittering kente gown as she married wealthy football player Agyeman-Badu.
Ghanaian couple Agyeman-Badu and Regitta look elegant in classy outfits
Celebrity couple Agyeman-Badu and his wife Regitta looked stunning together in elegant outfits as they posed for their pre-wedding photos.
Some social media users have commented on former Black Stars player Agyeman-Badu's wife's stunning kente gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
spark__fabrics stated:
Awww this is very beautiful to watch
naatorshie100 stated:
Happy bride, happy life
elorm_online stated:
Let the blest breathe
rockangel362 stated:
Her dance skills
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emmanual Agyeman-Badu, a former Black Stars player, who went viral with his pre-wedding photoshoot.
The former Ghanaian midfield player looked dapper in a luxury suit and shoes for the opulent photoshoot.
Some social media fans wished the lovely couple well on their married life ahead of their joyous wedding.
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Benny, a Ghanaian bride, who came to her totally funded wedding looking stunning in a gold corseted kente gown.
The ebony beauty sparkled with beautiful makeup and a sweet haircut for her traditional wedding.
Social media users have applauded the leading wedding suppliers for planning the adorable couple's free wedding.
