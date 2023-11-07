Emmanuel Agyeman Badu is set to get married in a traditional wedding on Thursday, November 9, 2023

A white wedding on Saturday, November 11 will follow Agyeman Badu's traditional marriage

Details of the wedding and the beautiful lady the former Balck Stars midfielder is marrying have emerged online

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyeman Badu is going off the market as one of the most eligible bachelors.

Agyeman Badu is set to tie the knot with his heartthrob, Reggita Arthur, in what is expected to be one of the biggest weddings of the year.

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu is getting married Photo source: @menscookgh

Details of Agyeman Badu's wedding

Already, the couple's pre-wedding photos have emerged online, and they are already going viral on social media.

According to information shared by @menscookgh, the wedding of Agyeman Badu and Reggita will be coming off over the weekend of November 11.

The traditional wedding will come off on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Agyeman Badu's wife-to-be is an entrepreneur

Details of Agyeman Badu's bride-to-be are sketchy, but YEN.com.gh has gathered that she is an HR practitioner.

She is also an entrepreneur who owns a clothing line business called obideababykett.

