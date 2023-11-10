Hakeem of TV3 Mentor fame has popped up in a new video, and it has made many Ghanaians nostalgic

The TV star made a TikTok video reenacting one of his performances from Mentor 1 in 2006

Ghanaians in the comment section mentioned how much they had missed Hakeem and recollected fond memories of him from the show

Hakeem, a beloved star from TV3's Mentor, has resurfaced in a new video, triggering waves of nostalgia among Ghanaians.

The TV personality, renowned for his performances on Mentor 1 back in 2006, took to TikTok to recreate one of his memorable acts from the show.

The TikTok video, shared by Hakeem, captured his nostalgic performance on Mentor 1, instantly transporting fans back to the early days of the popular talent show. The clip showed Hakeem performing Wyclef Jean's I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love. The performance reminded many Ghanaians of the talent that won the hearts of many over a decade ago.

The comment section of the video quickly became a virtual gathering place for fans to express their emotions and share fond memories of Hakeem. Ghanaians flooded the comments with messages expressing how much they had missed the TV star and reminiscing about the joy he brought to their screens during his time on Mentor. Some folks recalled how they cried the day Hakeem got evicted from the show.

Hakeem warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

maa-tdoku said:

I was 19 by then ...mentor 1, best of the best

sweet_mirinda wrote:

mentor makes you good, mentor makes you a star,

Nogor reacted:

eiiii so u are there, Hakeem, the way me and sister cried when you were evicted, hmmm, good memories

