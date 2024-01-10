Some senior high schools in the Krobo area have lamented the disconnection of water to their property

Students in the schools have complained that the water cuts are also negatively affecting academic work

Other schools in the Eastern Region have reportedly faced similar challenges after disconnection by the Ghana Water Company

Management and students at Senior High Schools in the Krobo area are crying after the Ghana Water Company Limited disconnected them.

The affected schools are Anum Presby Vocational Institute, Boso Senior High Technical, Akro Senior High Technical School and Yilo Krobo SHS.

The disconnection of water has also hit other schools in the Eastern Region. Source: Getty Images

The schools are said to owe the water distribution company and were cut off in 2023.

A student of Akro Senior High Technical School said they have to travel to town to look for water at the expense of academic work

Citi News reported that the disconnection of water has also hit other schools in the Eastern Region.

As schools resumed in 2024, academic activities were being interrupted as students had to queue for long hours to get water from a single borehole.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Joshua Tekpenor, expressed worry.

The association has called on the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to intervene immediately.

In the past, the Ghana Water Company has embarked on massive disconnection exercises because of indebtedness.

