The first year students of the University of Cape Coast have reported to campus

Photos shared on X showed the moment some students were seen packing their belongings to their rooms

The University has announced that orientation for students will kickstart on January 9, 2023

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has welcomed to it campus first year students who were offered admission to pursue various programmes.

The freshers started arriving on the campus on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page @VoiceOfUCC showed photos of some first year students at the Casely Hayford Hall.

Freshers arrive on campus Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC/X

Some students were spotted sitting in an anxious wait as they go through the necessary registration processes in the all-male hall of residence, whereas other students were also seen packing their stuffs and luggages to the rooms that had been allotted to them

The post which had raked in over 9000,views and ten comments at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"Arrival of Fresh Students at the Great Casely Hayford Hall-UCC" the post read.

Meanwhile, orientation for first year students at the University of Cape Coast is expected to begin on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Ghanaians react to the post

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post were excited that the first year students had reported to campus.

@DesmondTwenebo9 reacted:

Hall of academicians

@ROXSTAR_Ziggy commented:

All cashfordians should follow ago follow back asap make we linkup

UCC fresh vows to learn hard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently started schooling at the University of Cape Coast as an undergraduate student vowed to excel in her exam.

The young lady @kerstine_hayford revealed that people have questioned why she remains so fixated on making vlogs about her experiences at the university.

She said some people have even gone as far as asking why she is pursuing university education at this point in her life.

"You guys are going to motivate me to learn. The way you guys want to see my GPA, don’t worry I am going to do that. I am ready for you,” she added.

