A University of Energy and Natural Resources student has been killed in a robbery attack

The engineering student was in a group returning from a field trip when the robbery occurred

The management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources confirmed the death in a statement

A University of Energy and Natural Resources student has been killed in a robbery attack.

The student was in a group returning from a field trip when the robbery occurred.

The incident happened around Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Source: Getty Images

The University of Energy and Natural Resources management, located in Sunyani, has confirmed the death in a statement.

The incident happened around Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region on Tuesday, April 16 2024.

The group that was attacked comprised some level 300 and 400 BSc Renewal Energy Engineering students.

The other victims received medical attention and counselling after the traumatic incident.

The statement also urged inhabitants within the area where the incident happened to report any suspicious character to the police.

The Sunyani Police command has arrested one suspect.

Police officer killed in robbery

A police officer was killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region

The Ghana Police Service revealed the identity of the officer who died as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The Ghana Police Service said two robbers were wounded and arrested, while one accomplice is on the run.

GTV journalist escapes robbery

GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

Deputy Registrar of Bolgatanga Technical University shot dead by gunmen

A Deputy Registrar of the Bolgatanga Technical University was shot dead by unknown gunmen

The victim, Alhassan Azumah, was shot by two men on a motorbike on the evening of January 17, 2024

Alhassan Azumah had recently been promoted to the rank of Deputy Registrar at the university

Source: YEN.com.gh