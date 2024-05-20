A video of a young man pouring Clase Azul tequila on his shoe to prove his wealth has gone viral on social media

In the post, the man was seen in the company of some friends at a party and happily pored the expensive drink on his shoe

Netizens who took to the comment section expressed mixed reactions as some criticised the man for his act while others doubted if he bought the drink himself

A man has got the online community talking after a video of him pouring an expensive drink on his shoe popped up on social media.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the man who was spotted having fun at a party excitedly poured Clase Azul Tequila on the shoe.

This is after a pretty lady at the party handed him the drink.

Clase Azul Tequila

Clase Azul Tequila is among the most expensive brands of drinks in the world. It costs £159.99, equivalent to GH¢2,929.91.

Its high price has been attributed to its status as a super premium brand, distinguished by its bottles' artistic, collectable nature.

Netizens react to video

The video has since gone viral and has received various reactions from netizens who took to the comment section to express their views.

@Kobi_Stereo wrote:

@Kobi_Stereo wrote:

@BestTechGh

"Interesting scenes."

@Lechiboroni

"Beyond kontrol boys."

@K.A.Y.O.D.E wrote:

"The fake azul right."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"No One who legally makes money will do this!"

@clark_kobi wrote:

"Azul them dey release only 100 per year no chairmo say he dey mong them buy am. Continue lying to us wai."

@Nana Ama wrote:

"Is this the correct Azul or the Nigeria made one ?"

