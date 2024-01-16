The University of Cape Coast has received praise for appointing Carruthers Tetteh as its first visually impaired lecturer

The likes of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and the Association of African Universities have praised the Cape Coast school

Tetteh graduated with another first-class degree in Law from the University of Cape Coast

A former Education Minister, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has lauded the University of Cape Coast for appointing its first visually impaired lecturer.

Carruthers Tetteh was appointed to the school’s Faculty of Law, a position he took up in December 2023.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (L) and Carruthers Tetteh (R). Source: Facebook/Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang/University of Cape Coast

Tetteh will be a lecturer in Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System.

Opoku-Agyemang, a former University of Cape Coast Vice Chancellor, said the appointment brought her joy.

“Our special education department also deserves accolades for the phenomenal work done over the years in graduating students with special needs across various schools and departments,” she added.

The Association of African Universities also lauded the university and “Carruthers' unwavering spirit and commitment to the law.”

Another University of Cape Coast lecturer also expressed his excitement at the new appointment to YEN.com.gh.

This lecturer said he was very impressed, adding, “I am told he’s very good.”

