Wesley Girls’ High School was awarded GHC20,000 as the best-performing girls’ school in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz, sponsored by Newmont Africa

Despite their initial strong performance, Wesley Girls’ and St Louis lost to Achimota School in the semi-finals

The competition concluded with PRESEC winning their eighth trophy, showcasing their exceptional knowledge and skills

In the culmination of the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz, Wesley Girls’ High School received recognition as the best-performing girls' school, securing the prestigious Newmont Africa Award along with a cash prize of GHC20,000.

Their contestants together with some school officials were present to receive the award.

The prize was sponsored by @Newmont_Africa, the award acknowledged Wesley Girls’ exceptional performance in the competition.

Despite their promising start, Wesley Girls’ and St Louis faced defeat in the semi-finals against Achimota School. Many had anticipated a strong showing from the remaining girls' schools in the semi-finals, yet they were both outshone by Achimota School's impressive performance.

The competition, which concluded on October 30, 2023, saw PRESEC emerge victorious, securing their eighth trophy and marking their second consecutive win.

The acknowledgment of Wesley Girls’ High School’s remarkable achievements serves as a testament to the school’s dedication and excellence in the realm of science and mathematics.

Graselda Boateng: Anglican SHS NSMQ Star Wins $40,000 Scholarship, Ghanaians

Meanwhile, Anglican SHS contestant Graselda Boateng receives $40,000 scholarship from Academic City University College after her outstanding performance in the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, meals, stipend, laptop, and books. Boateng's crucial role led her school to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Stepehen Apemah-Baah reveals plans to attend Harvard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Apemah-Baah, a contestant representing the Opoku Ware School, has spoken up about plans after SHS.

The 16-year-old in an interview said his dream was to study at Harvard University in the US.

