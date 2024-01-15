University of Cape Coast appoints first visually impaired lecturer for law faculty

The University of Cape Coast has appointed Carruthers Tetteh as its first visually impaired person as a law lecturer

Tetteh graduated with another first-class degree in Law from the University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast has appointed its first visually impaired lecturer at the Faculty of Law.

The appointee, Carruthers Tetteh, took up his position effective December 2023 and is a lecturer in Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System.

Carruthers Tetteh has been teaching third-year students. Source: University of Cape Coast

Source: Facebook

Tetteh lost his sight at the age of 11 due to a bad reaction to some medicine and continued his schooling at the Akropong School for the Blind.

He graduated with a first-class degree in English and History in 2015 at the University of Cape Coast.

He was also the overall best-graduating student with visual impairment.

Tetteh further graduated with another first-class degree in Law from the same university.

“Reading Law has always been my interest from childhood. I always wanted to be in a position to advocate for the less privileged. So that has been driving my interest throughout my life," Carruthers.

Source: YEN.com.gh