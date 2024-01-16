An intelligent SHS graduate who sat for the 2022 WASSCE has gained admission to study Medicine at UHAS

The Mawuli SHS old student is however pleading for financial support in order to pay for his academic and hostel fees

Many people who reacted to the post were hopeful he would get the support he needed

Clinton Kpofianu, a brilliant Senior High School graduate, urgently needs financial support if his quest to attend university will become a reality.

The alumnus of Mawuli SHS who sat for the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and had 5As and 3Bs has been offered admission to study for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) however, money to pay his fees has become a challenge.

Mawuli SHS alumnus seeks help Photo credit: @University of Health and Allied Sciences @Manasseh Azaure/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the moment, Clinton must pay GH¢14,686 for both his academic and hostel fees so he doesn't lose his admission slot to someone else.

A statement by Ebenezer Adih Kwame Kudadze, a former teacher of Clinton, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure, appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians, groups and organisations to come to the aid of the intelligent teen so he doesn't lose his admission slot for the second year in a row.

"Please, if you wish to contribute to this course, you can send your contributions to my personal number 0246723013 with the name ADIH EBENEZER KUDADZE KWAME," a part of the post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 400 likes and 50 comments.

Ghanaians react to the plight of Clinton

Fred Duhoe indicated:

Thank you senior. I'm truly grateful

Torgbui Benson Afiawo Reuben indicated:

Are we still paying Ghana Education Trust Fund as part of our tax components?

Nana Kojo Gyan reacted:

Manasseh Azure Awuni What is the essence or the use of the scholarship secretariat if these matters come up.

Adiembra SHS alumus seeks help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kofi Asante, an intelligent SHS graduate also appealed for financial assistance in order to further his education at KNUST.

The old student of Adiembra Senior High School passed the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) was reported to be at risk of losing out on attending university if he is unable to pay the fees for the academic year by Friday January 5.

He was therefore appealing to benevolent individuals and groups to come to his ad and support him financially.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh