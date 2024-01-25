Quiz Mistress Dr. Gladys Odey Schwinger attained a doctoral degree in Environmental Science, from the University of Ghana

She was celebrated on the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) X page for the significant milestone in her academic journey

The NSMQ community expressed pride and extended congratulations to Dr. Schwinger for her well-deserved accomplishment

One of the Quiz Mistresses of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Mrs Gladys Odey Schwinger, has been awarded a doctoral degree.

Mrs Schwinger was one of the three quiz mistresses who conducted the competition from the preliminary stages till Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann took over to moderate from the quarter-final to the grande finale.

In the 2023 NSMQ, Mrs Schwinger was the quiz mistress at the KNUST SHS Auditorium and moderated all the Preliminary and One-eighth Stage contests at that venue.

Prof Effah Kaufmann was present to cheer the new PhD holder on Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

At the time she was the only one quiz mistress who had not earned her PhD.

NSMQ Quiz Mistress Becomes PhD Holder

The intelligent quiz mistress became Dr Gladys Odey Schwinger after she was awarded a doctorate degree by the University of Ghana, Legon. Her doctoral degree is in Environmental Science.

The NSMQ team celebrated her significant milestone in her academic journey.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, the NSMQ expressed its pride, acknowledging Dr. Schwinger's remarkable accomplishments, and collectively celebrated her for reaching this pinnacle of academic excellence.

The post read:

"She nailed it! Congratulations to our very own Quiz Mistress, Dr. Gladys Odey Schwinger, on her well-deserved doctoral degree in Environmental Science! We are proud of your achievements and celebrate you "

NSMQ 2017 Star Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland Shines Again, Graduates From Medical School

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, 2017 NSMQ contestant, graduated from Medical School. When she sat for the the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2017, Jochebed was the Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa in that year.

National Science and Maths Quiz congratulated her and wished her success in her career and future endeavours.

Her outstanding academic achievements and dedication serve as an inspiration for aspiring students across the region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh