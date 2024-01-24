An alumna of Tamale SHS has being praised after she bagged first class at the University of Ghana

Anjali Rathod was one of the contestants who represented Tamale SHS at the 2019 NSMQ

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated her on amazing academic achievement

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for Anjali Rathod, an old student of Tamale SHS after she graduated from the University of Ghana.

Anjali who represented her school in the 2019 National Science & Maths Quiz(NSMQ) graduated with first class honours in Biomedical Engineering at the 2024 congregation ceremony.

NSMQ star graduates from University of Ghana Photo credit: @National Science and Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

News of Anjali Rathod's amazing academic achievement was made public on the Facebook page of NSMQ on January 24, 2024.

"Congratulations to Anjali Rathod, NSMQ 2019 contestant of Tamale SHS on her graduation from the University of Ghana, Legon with First Class Honours in Biomedical Engineering. We wish her the very best.," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 2000 likes and 86 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Anjali Rathod

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated the NSMQ star on her academic achievement.

Oheneba Kwaku Amoako stated:

This is a testament to the importance of the NSMQ and also shame those who think this program is not making any difference in our society because of myopia. Congratulations Anjali.

Hajia Muni Tahiru Ba reacted:

Congratulations to her She really cried when they lost to augusco

Mohammed Hardi Zaapayim reacted:

Beauty with brain. OTA is proud of you

Nagma Richardson stated:

Beautiful with brains at the same time hmmmmmm! God Isn't fair to some people at all. In Africa her beauty alone will have send her to where PhD holders will go. Example Hajjia4real

Prempeh NSMQ star gains admission to KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Boakye Kwarteng, one of Prempeh College's contestants who led the school semifinals of the 2023 NSMQ competition has gained admission to KNUST.

The intelligent teen popularly referred to as Demon is now a first-year student at KNUST studying Civil Engineering.

He was very instrumental as Prempeh College reached the semi-finals of the 2023 NSMQ.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh