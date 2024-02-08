Two Ghanaian students have been adjudged among the top three performing students in the 2023 WASSCE

The duo are both old students of St James Seminary SHS, who they sat for the 2023 WASSCE

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post celebrated the two individuals for their achievements in the WASSCE

Two Ghanaian students, Leonard Kofi Amo-Kodieh and Daniel Asenso Gyambibi, have made history after they emerged as two of the three top-performing candidates in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This disclosure was made on the Facebook page of St. James Seminary Senior High School after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) sent separate letters to the school informing them of the academic achievements of their old students.

Two Students From St James Seminary win top awards at WAEC Photo credit: @St. James Seminary Senior High School/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Leonard Kofi Amo-Kodie was adjudged the overall best candidate in the 2023 WASSCE, whereas Daniel Asenso Gyambibi also took the third spot in the ranking.

In this vein, the two intelligent young men will be duly honoured in Sierra Leone by WAEC on March 19, 2024.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 200 likes and 21 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the duo

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated the intelligent young men on excelling in the 2023 WASSCE.

Joseph Effah Boabeng reacted:

I’m proud I taught Leonard at Sacred Heart Basic School, Sunyani. Congratulations to them all.

Cynthia Naana Abena Asamoah indicated:

Woow St.James did it again this year.Well done guys

Djan Emmanuel indicated:

Congratulations ma guys

Cynthia Naana Abena Asamoah lamented:

Woow St.James did it again this year.Well done guys

Joyce Nyuah-Kyemeh indicated:

Well done to the boys.

Presec ranked best school in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boy's Secondary School (PRESEC) emerged as the leading school in the recent EN Analytics Top 100 Senior High School Rankings for Science and Mathematics in 2023.

The rankings were based on data from 198 schools across Ghana's 16 regions.

The aim was to establish a reliable and globally recognized system benefiting students, educators, government bodies, and the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh