NSMQ 2022 candidates Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Degbey have been adjudged overall best candidates in the 2022 WASSCE

The two emerged first and second best respectively and were declared winners of the WAEC International Excellence Awards for WASSCE 2022

The duo has been celebrated in a Facebook post by the James Old Boys Association, which gathered congratulatory comments

Ghanaian prodigies, Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Degbey, have been named the top two students in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Alex Opoku Manu emerged as the first overall best candidate in Ghana and West Africa, followed by Benjamin Eyram Degbey, who was named the second overall best candidate.

First and second prize winners for the WAEC International Excellence Awards

In separate letters to their alma mater, St James Seminary Senior High School, on January 30, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) declared Manu and Degbey the first-prize and second-prize winners of the International Excellence Awards for the 2022 WASSCE, respectively.

Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Degbey the first and second overall best students for WASSCE 2022. Photo credit: St. James Old Boys Association.

''The awards will be presented to the candidates at the opening ceremony of the 71st annual council meeting to be held in Banjul, The Gambia, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023,'' portions of the statement read.

The internationally recognised awards are presented to the three overall best candidates from member countries that subscribe to the WASSCE, namely The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Degbey represented their senior high school in the just-ended 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

In a Facebook post seen by YEN.com.gh, the James Old Boys Association celebrated the achievements of the duo, which gathered congratulatory remarks from members of the group.

See the letters below:

Letter from WAEC to the headmaster of St. James Seminary SHS emerges. Source: St. James Old Boys Association.

Letter from WAEC to the headmaster of St. James Seminary SHS emerges. Source: St. James Old Boys Association.

How members of the James Old Boys Association Facebook group reacted

Victor Opoku posted:

We are really proud of you. Let’s keep the name flying higher and higher.

David Boakye commented:

Congratulations. We're all proud of you. May the good Lord carry you through.

Kumi Prince posted:

My boys are good.

Derek Korah reacted:

Our boys are good.

Daniel Baffour Awuah commented:

Congratulations to Alex and Degbey.

Bra Frimpong said:

I will never regret attending this school.

Djan Emmanuel commented:

Congratulations, bros.

