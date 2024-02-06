Ghana International School has celebrated one of its old students following her feat in the US

This comes after the Ghanaian lady successfully enlisted in the United States Air Force

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated the young lady on her success

Ghana International School (GIS) has celebrated its alumna, Lisa Asmah, after she enlisted in the United States Air Force.

The school took to Facebook, where it shared two photos of a visibly excited Lisa in her uniform after she was enlisted.

It also congratulated the US Airwoman on her accomplishment and wished her all the best in her endeavours.

"Please join us in celebrating this significant achievement. Congratulations Lisa! We celebrate you and your decision to join the world-famous US Air Force! May your steps be continually ordered into greatness! Your Parents, Family, and Members of the entire GIS Community are so proud of you. Well done and all the best in your future endeavours", the post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the announcement of Lisa's achievement had raked in over 200 likes and 20 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Lisa Asmah

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises for enlisting in the US Air Force.

Giselle Djadoo-lindsay wrote:

Congratulations Lisa, higher heights. Keep soaring

Grace Hanson indicated:

Way to go Lisa! We did it! Congratulations! Cheers to greater heights in the future.

Svetlana Agatha Adzofu wrote:

Congratulations Maame.

Well done Uncle Coby and Auntie Effie. We give all the glory to God

Gladys Aboagye-Akyea Addo added:

Congratulations girl. We are so proud of you. Coby Asmah, Stephanie Asmah well done proud parents and we give glory to God. Amen!

Man rejected many times by Ghana police joins US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who was denied enlistment to the Ghana Police and Army seven times, inspired many after he joined the US Army.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Bright Adjei-Kontor said his quest to pursue a career as a security service personnel dates back to 2011 when he first applied to the Ghana Army but failed in his quest.

Bright relocated to the US in 2019, where he worked as a nurse anaesthetist for some time, after which he applied for enlistment in the US Army in 2023 and was accepted.

Bright, who has the rank of a specialist, has urged Ghanaians who get the opportunity to join the US military not to hesitate.

