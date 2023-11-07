In the 2023 EBoy'slytics Top 100 Senior High School Rankings for Science and Mathematics, Presbyterian Boy's Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon secured the top position with 645 points, surpassing rival Prempeh College

Presbyterian Boy's Secondary School (PRESEC) emerged as the leading school in the recent EN Analytics Top 100 Senior High School Rankings for Science and Mathematics in 2023.

PRESEC Legon, previously ranked third in 2022, secured the top spot with an impressive total of 645 points, outperforming rivals Prempeh College, which claimed the second position with 595 points.

The rankings, based on data from 198 schools across Ghana's 16 regions, aim to establish a reliable and globally recognized system benefiting students, educators, government bodies, and the public.

EN Analytics' Ghana'slogy considers a school's performance in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) at the national level, alongside the respective school category.

Unlike merely celebrating winners, the rankings aim to recognize and reward consistent performance across all schools, irrespective of victory in the competition.

The Ghana Education Service oversees a total of 679 Senior High Schools (SHSs), making the rankings a crucial tool in assessing and appreciating academic excellence in the country.

The rankings serve as a testament to PRESEC Legon's dedication to excellence in science and mathematics education, establishing it as a leading institution in Ghana's educational landscape.

PRESEC 2023 NSMQ Champions Return In Grand Style, Displaying Trophy Triumphantly

In a related development, PRESEC, triumphant NSMQ 2023 winners flaunted their trophy during a grand return to campus, driven by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The students proudly displayed the trophy in an open-top car, greeted by cheering peers upon arrival.

PRESEC's victory with 40 points was celebrated across the school, concluding the competition on a joyful note.

PRESEC NSMQ 2023 Winner Selinam Mortey Fulfills Prophetic Victory

Meanwhile, Selinam Mortey, one of the representatives of the 2023 NSMQ for PRESEC, made a prophecy in JHS 2 inspired by his brother's 2019 near miss.

He foretold attending PRESEC and winning the NSMQ, a prophecy he fulfilled this year, securing his school's victory and avenging his brother's loss.

