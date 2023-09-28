Ebenezer Boadi is the founder of Inquiring Minds Bookstore, a book business he started in 2016 with GH¢300

He's an alumnus of SDA Senior High School in Kenyasi-Kumasi, where he finished as one of the best students

The former University of Ghana learner recalled his journey to selling books and starting his venture, motivating people

Ghanaian business founder Ebenezer Boadi has disclosed that he started his bookstore with GH¢300 as he recalled how he started the business in 2016.

The University of Ghana alumnus remembers borrowing GH¢500 from his mother to start the venture.

How it all started

Boadi said he gave GH¢200 to a supplier to import books to help him commence the business, but the books have yet to arrive.

''So, I started Inquiring Minds Bookstore with GH¢300 in November 2016; our best marketing strategy was to move from office to office, helping people to get Christian books and Bibles,'' he said in a post on Instagram.

Before establishing his business, he quit his administrator position at a hospital to start selling books.

Boadi is a former SDA Senior High School student in Kenyasi-Kumasi, where he emerged as one of the best students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He headed to the university to specialise in Health Service Administration. His journey to starting a book venture has inspired many.

Read his full post below:

Reactions to the account of Ebenezer Boadi

His story inspired many, as some celebrated him. YEN.com.gh selected some of the uplifting remarks.

Edward Kwabena Parry Opare-Ababio mentioned:

Inspiring.

Samuel Osei Mensah commented:

A journey worth pursuing. Heads up, Sir.

Isabella Awoenam posted:

Inspiring, can't wait for the continuation.

Mimi Akosua Ayeh said:

Super inspiring story. God's grace and favour are always abundant when you are operating in your calling. Keep soaring.

Afua Twumwaa reacted:

This is beautiful to read and very inspiring. Waiting for the continuation.

