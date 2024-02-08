The family of the student of Aburi Girls Senior High School who died is demanding an independent probe

She died on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and will undergo an autopsy

The family say the inaction of the school caused the death of their daughter on February 4, 2024

The family of the Aburi Girls Senior High School who died after illness is demanding an independent probe into the issue.

The first-year student died on February 4, 2024, about a month after starting school.

Kingsley Okyere, the girl’s father. Source: 3news

Source: Facebook

Her family believes inaction from the school caused the death of their daughter.

Their daughter, a Form 1 student who was admitted to the school only a month ago, died on February 4.

The family say the inaction of the school caused the death of their daughter, according to an interview with 3 News.

3 News reported that a source from Aburi Girls Senior High School has denied any wrongdoing.

Kingsley Okyere, the girl’s father, questioned the inability of the school to take his daughter to a hospital.

He said he was called at 8 pm by his daughter’s housemistress to take her to hospital.

“I was even angry because I expected her to at least send my daughter to the hospital first before calling me.”

Okyere says his checks show his daughter reported ill at noon12 pm, but when he got to the school, his daughter was lying on the floor unconscious.

She was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong, where she was confirmed dead.

He said the school offered to buy the coffin and provide the hearse for his dead daughter.

Questions about health protocols

An educationist, Nii Armah Addy, stressed that Aburi Girls is ultimately liable for the girl's wellbeing.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Addy questioned the school's protocols in the face of health emergencies.

For example, he questioned whether the girl had received first aid.

He also noted that the school was near the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

Addy further called for a postmortem to establish the cause of the death.

“We will find out from the postmortem what the cause of death was and that would tell if she would have died anyway.”

He said this would establish if the delays in the school resulted in the death.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana also died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh