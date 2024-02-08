The family of the Aburi Girls student who reportedly died complaining of stomach pains are inconsolable after the tragic news reached them

A relative of the late student expressed displeasure over the passing of the first-year-old and called out the school, accusing the authorities of negligence

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family

A relative of Stacy Okyere, a first-year student at Aburi Girls SHS who reportedly died after succumbing to a short illness, has taken to social media to vent his displeasure.

The youngman @hotrodds_, who identified himself as a cousin of the deceased in a post on X shared a heartbreaking video of his grandparents and other relatives weeping over the loss of their loved one.

He accused the Aburi Girls SHS of negligence and alleged that the authorities of the school ignored the fifteen-year-old when she first reported her illness.

"That’s my cousin, she complained of being sick and was denied medical attention, the school didn’t even bother to take her to the hospital for treatment. The headmistress & house mistress didn’t call her parents, they called them when it got very serious, and she was dying". his post read in part.

Ghanaians console the grieving family

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post expressed their deepest condolences to the family of their loss. Others also urged the relatives to take action against the school.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana also died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

