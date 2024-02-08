A student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School has died after complaining of stomach pains

The student was reportedly in the dormitory being taken care of by some of her schoolmates

She died on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and will undergo an autopsy

A first-year student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School has died after reportedly complaining of stomach pains spanning three days.

Reports indicated she started complaining about the stomach ache on Monday, February 5, 2024, and died on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The deceased died on arrival at a hospital. Source: GHOne TV

Source: Facebook

Some accusations of negligence have also accompanied the death of the student at the all-girls school.

Graphic Online reported on the incident and said some sources attributed the illness to malaria.

The student was reportedly taken care of by some of her schoolmates in the dormitory. After being taken to hospital later, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong-Akuapem for autopsy.

Law student dies in Cape Coast health facility after alleged negligence

A 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The student's mother said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

VRA Hospital sued for GH¢12 million for alleged medical negligence

A 29-year-old pharmacist filed a legal case against the Volta River Authority Hospital, seeking GH¢12 million in damages for allegedly being administered the wrong medicine.

The incorrect drug administration resulted in significant harm to the pharmacist's mental and physical health, causing her to be incapacitated.

While the mainstream report focused on medical error, a conflicting narrative on social media suggested that the pharmacist rejected the prescribed medicine due to its cost.

Couple sues St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre for GH¢5 million

The St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre was sued for GH¢5 million over alleged negligence by a grieving couple.

The couple is demanding the money as compensation after they lost their baby at the hospital.

They said the negligence caused their baby to be diagnosed with severe asphyxia and subsequently led to its death.

Source: YEN.com.gh