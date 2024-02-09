An educationist, Nii Armah Addy, has called for a thorough probe into the death of Aburi Girls SHS student after a short illness

Addy told YEN.com.gh a postmortem as part of the probe will establish the school was at fault

The bereaved family says the inaction of the school caused the death of their daughter on February 4, 2024

An educationist, Nii Armah Addy, has called for a postmortem for the Aburi Girls SHS student who died after a short illness.

Addy told YEN.com.gh that the postmortem would establish if the school's negligence contributed to the death of the girl on February 4, 2024, about a month after she started school.

There have been calls for a thorough probe into the death. Source: Getty Images

“We will find out from the postmortem what the cause of death was, and that would tell if she would have died anyway.”

Addy also backed the deceased girl's family's call for a probe into the death, saying it was a legitimate call.

He said any probe should also factor in the health protocols in the school.

"Any negligence must be looked into, as well as the limitations of the sick bays in schools."

"There shouldn’t be a shallow investigation. The investigation must be thorough so they can get to the bottom of the matter so it doesn’t happen to any other child."

Kingsley Okyere, the girl’s father, questioned the inability of the school to take his daughter to a hospital.

He said he was called at 8 pm by his daughter’s housemistress to take her to hospital.

Okyere said his checks show his daughter reported ill at noon on the day, but when he got to the school, his daughter was lying on the floor unconscious.

She was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong, where she was confirmed dead.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana also died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

