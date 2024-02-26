The University of Ghana, Legon, has reviewed some policies to crack down effectively on the use of artificial intelligence in academic work

A notice from the school's registrar said any employment of AI or associated technologies would be deemed unacceptable

The new policies are contained in a document called the "Policy on Plagiarism and Other Academic Misconduct"

The University of Ghana, Legon, has reviewed its academic integrity framework, taking a tough stance on AI (Artificial Intelligence) use in academic work.

Acknowledging the availability of AI tools for academic work, the university wants to emphasise original work.

The University Of Ghana is cracking down on AI use in academic work. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A notice from the school's registrar said that any employment of AI or associated technologies would be deemed unacceptable.

The school's council and Academic Board have approved these updates to combat plagiarism and academic misconduct

The new policies follow recommendations by the school's Business and Executive Committee.

The updates are contained in a document called the "Policy on Plagiarism and Other Academic Misconduct."

The new document, however, is yet to be made public.

The university said it aims to foster a culture of academic excellence and integrity among its faculty, staff, and students.

There have been concerns globally about the use of AI in academic work, including the secondary level.

WAEC recently withheld the subject results of candidates from 235 schools believed to have in the 2023 WASSCE.

There remains some debate over the role of AI in academia, with some the role of sophisticated technology in education and others who fear it negatively affects academic integrity.

UNESCO, for example, has said AI has the potential to address some of the biggest challenges in education today and innovate teaching and learning.

