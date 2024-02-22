KNUST and the Electoral Commission have collaborated with other stakeholders to introduce an electoral dashboard

The innovative online platform is expected to make election information easily available to the public

The lead researcher for the electoral dashboard has said the system will help increase transparency and strengthen the credibility of the country’s elections

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Electoral Commission (EC) have launched an electoral dashboard to make election information easily accessible to the public.

The two establishments teamed up with other stakeholders to introduce the online platform expected to give timely, reliable, and current information about elections.

Electoral dashboard to help provide transparency

Per 3news, the online system was created by professors at the Faculty of Social Sciences of KNUST to contribute to the country’s inclusive and transparent electoral process.

“We believed that providing information to the Ghanaian public would increase our engagement in the political process. As a result, our elections will become more transparent and legitimate. The online electoral dashboard we’ve supplied will assist with that conversation,” says Professor Gift Dumedah, Lead Researcher for the electoral dashboard.

The Electoral Commission is sure the platform will make their work more efficient and transparent.

“This innovation will improve the functioning of the Electoral Commission. Elections revolve around knowledge, transparency, and justice. The online platform, which serves as a one-stop shop for all election-related information, will increase transparency in our work,” Ashanti Regional Director of Electoral Commission, Benjamin Bannor-Bio said.

The commission also believes the system will help build the needed confidence in the country’s electoral system.

