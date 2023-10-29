Artificial intelligence will be tackling some of the questions in the National Science and Maths Quiz final

The AI built by a Ghanaian startup called Kwame AI will tackle the riddles round of the quiz competition

PRESEC Legon, Opoku Ware School, and Achimota School face off at the National Theatre in Accra on Monday, October 30

Artificial intelligence will take a crack at questions for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz final.

The AI built by a startup, Kwame AI, will battle with PRESEC, Achimota School, and Opoku Ware remotely.

PRESEC Legon, Opoku Ware School, and Achimota School face off at the National Theatre. Source: Facebook/@National Science & Maths Quiz

Source: Facebook

It will, however, only tackle the riddle rounds of the popular quiz competition.

The head of the project, Dr. George Jojo Boateng, is hopeful that the AI will perform better than students.

The AI transcribes the voice of the quiz moderator and lists the clues before forwarding to the answering feature of the app.

The AI then converts the answer to speech, replying to the riddle.

The NSMQ finalists

Achimota School got to the final with 41 points after a contest with Wesley Girls' High School, which had 31 points, and St. Louis with SHS 26 points. They will be facing PRESEC and Opoku Ware School.

Opoku Ware School obtained 38 points against Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, who bagged 36 points and Prempeh College's 36 points.

PRESEC had 44 points to defeat Mfantsipim and Keta Senior High Technical School.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh