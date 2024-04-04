Authorities at Opoku Ware SHS have reacted to rumours that over 1,000 students were de-boardinised

The school clarified that only a select number of students are facing sanctions for leaving school without permission

The affected students' cases are before the school's Disciplinary Committee for investigations

Authorities at Opoku Ware SHS have dismissed rumours that over 1,000 students were de-boardinised for leaving school without permission during the easter break.

Reverend Stephen Sekyere Owusu, the Headmaster of Opoku Ware School, said the number of students affected was much smaller.

Opoku Ware is one of Ghana's premiere schools. Source: Opoku Ware School

Source: Facebook

He clarified that the disciplinary measures are specifically targeted at those who breached school rules.

Owusu said a roll call was conducted last week, revealing students who left school before the set date for leaving school.

The affected students' cases are before the Disciplinary Committee for investigations into their conduct.

Students from Accra facing sanctions were allowed back in school, but their parents are set to meet with management about the issue.

Owusu stressed that the school would uphold its rules and regulations.

"We’ll not allow students to destroy the rules and regulations of GES for us... We cannot entertain indiscipline.”

Rev. Owusu emphasized that students who violated school regulations were instructed to stay home while the Disciplinary Committee deliberated on appropriate actions.

Otumfuo's son pays fees for 27 KNUST students

YEN.com.gh reported that Ashanti royal Nana Opoku Ware has demonstrated remarkable generosity by clearing the school fees of 27 students at KNUST.

The level 400 law student selflessly used his own resources to finance the education of the needy learners.

The humane gesture resonated with many online users when Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix amplified it on Instagram.

This compassion comes after celebrated singer Alicia Keys and her music label contributed $60,000 to a fundraising campaign to retain the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS) in New York City.

Internet sensation Shatta Bandle also donated GH¢2,000 to the deserving winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh